Temperature to rise up to 40 degrees in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 27. North wind will be replaced by south-east one in the daytime. The temperature 21- 25 ° C at night and 32-37 ° C in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron - Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah and Zagulba north wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime. The temperature of sea water will be 24-25 C. North-western wind will intensify on southern beaches - Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh. The temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 °.

The weather will be rainless, eastern wind will blow in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 34-39 C in the daytime.

Upper Garabagh: The weather will be mainly rainless in Khankendi, Shusha, Khojali, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar and Dashkasan-Gadabay regions, eastern wind will blow. The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 23 -28 C in the daytime.

The weather will be sunny in Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil regions, eastern wind will blow. The temperature will be 20-25˚C at night, 33-38˚C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Aghsu, Shamakhi, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz and Gusar regions, eastern wind will blow. The temperature will be 18-23C at night, 31-36˚C in the daytime, in mountains 12-17 at night, 20-25˚C in the daytime.

Central Aran:The weather will be sunny in Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Aghdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabadi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan and Neftchala regions. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime.

The weather will be sunny in Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in mountains 14-19 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime.