Air temperature will rise in Azerbaijan tomorrow - WARNING

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weak north wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 34-38 in the daytime, 24-26 in Baku at night, 35-37 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night and 40-45% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

From August 5 till end of first ten days, maximum air temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected to be 35-39 degrees of heat, 41 on some days.

According to medical-meteorological warning, dominance of weak winds in the Absheron peninsula on August 5-10, stagnant and stuffy weather conditions will create very high temperature which is unfavorable for most people, extremely unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people. It is not recommended to stay outdoors in daylight hours.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Moderate east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in the daytime, 15-20 on mountains at night, 27-32 in the afternoon.

From August 5 till end of first ten days, the weather will be hot in the territory of the country, maximum temperature will be 35-40C, 43 degrees of heat predicted in Nakhchivan AR and Central Lowland regions on some days, 29-34 on mountainous regions.