Temperature to reach 35 C tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for May 23 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainless. Moderate north-western wind will be replaced by north-east wind during the daytime.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 18-21 C at night, 28-33 C in daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night and 31-33 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 55-65% at night, 30-40 % in the daytime.

On May 23, mild northern wind will blow on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 18-19 degrees.

North-east wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The sea water temperature will be 20-21 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry. However, thunderstorm, and short term rain predicted in some parts of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 17-21 C at night, 30-35 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 8-13 at night 15-20 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, tomorrow, advantage of moderate northern wind is expected in the Absheron peninsula which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.