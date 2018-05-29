Temperature to reach 28 C tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for May 30 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Moderate north-western wind will be replaced by north-east wind during the daytime.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 14-16 C at night, 21-26 C in daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night and 23-25 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 765 to 760 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 40-50 % in the daytime.

On May 30, mild eastern wind will blow on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

Mild north wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The sea water temperature will be 18-19 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, thunderstorm, and short term rain predicted. The weather will be mainly dry during the daytime. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 8-13 at night 17-22 C in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, comfortable temperature and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula are favourable for meteo-sensitive people.