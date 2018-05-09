Temperature to reach 27 degrees in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for May 10 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Short-term drizzle is predicted in some palces of peninsula in the daytime. The south-west wind will blow and will be replaced by moderate south-east wind.

Temperature will be 15-18 C at night, 22-27 C in daytime.

On May 10, changeable cloudy weather will be observed on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The north-west wind will blow and in the daytime will be replaced by south-east wind. The sea water temperature will be 13-14 degrees.

Chageable cloudy weather will be observed in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) . North winds will dominate. The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, on May 10, the moderate khazri wind and comfortable temperature are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which will be particularly favorable for metreo sensitive people.

Lightning and intermittent rain are expected in some parts of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The rain is predicted to intensify in some places. Western wind will blow and intensify in ligtining.

The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime.

Upper Garabagh: In Khankendi, Shusha, Khojali, Khojavend, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar and Dashkasan-Gedebey lightning and intermittent rains are expected in some parts of regions. The rain is predicted to intensify in some places. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night and 11-16 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Terter, Agdam, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions. But lightning and intermittent rain are expected in some places in the daytime,. The western wind will blow and will intensify sometimes.

The temperature will be 12-16 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime.

Lightning, intermittent rains are expected in some parts of Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oguz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agsu, Shamakhi, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz and Gusar regions. The rain will intensify in some places. It will be foggy in the morning. The western wind will blow and will intensify sometimes.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in mountains 5-10 C at night, and 12-17 C in the daytime.

Central Aran: Lightning and intermittent rain are expected in some places in Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabadi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan and Neftchala regions. The rain is predicted ro intensify in some places. It will be foggy in the morning. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 12-16 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran and Astara regions. But in some places it is expected to rain in the daytime. It will be foggy in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature is 15-18 ° C at night, 22-26 ° C in the daytime, in mountains 9-14 ° C at night and 15-20 ° in the daytime.