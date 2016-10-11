Temperature to fall down, Baku will be rainy - WARNING

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy on October 12.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild north-west wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature will be 14-17 C at night, 18-22 C in the daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 18-20 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95%at night.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.

According to the warning, on October 12-13, the weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in some places, water level in rivers will rise, hail is predicted in mountainous areas.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on October 12-13 will be moderate and mostly favorable, but air humidity may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.