Temperature to drop by 3-5 degrees - WARNING

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 20 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula, rainless weather predicted. Mist will be observed on some places, drizzle at night. North-west wind will occasionally intensify.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 2-4 degrees of heat at night, 6-8 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 767 mm Hg from 758. Relative humidity will make 70-80%.

Rain on some places, snow and heavy snow on mountainous and foothill regions will be observed in Azerbaijani regions on January 20, weather will be mainly rainless in the second half of the day. Fog will be observed on some areas. West wind will occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at night, 4-8 in daytime, 3-8 degrees on mountains at night, 0-3 in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, slight temperature drop and occasionally intensifying Kazri in Absheron peninsula on January 20 may be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The ministry warns, occasionally intensifying north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 20. The temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees.