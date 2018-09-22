Temperature to drop by 2-4C WARNING

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for September 23 has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydro Meteorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that occasional rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 23. Shower, lightning are forecasted in some places in the night and in the morning. North east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 17-20 C at night, 22-25 C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night, 23-25 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 80-90 %.

Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources warns that occasional rain is expected in Baku and Absheron. Shower is forecasted in some places. The temperature will drop by 2-4C.

Lightning and occasional rain are expected in some places of Azerbaijan’s districts. Shower is expected in some places. West wind will intensify in some places. The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in mountains 6-11 C at night and 13-18 C in the daytime.