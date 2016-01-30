Temperature rises in Azerbaijan, 11 degrees of heat predicted in regions

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy,occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Mild south-west wind will blow in the peninsula and capital.

Temperature is expected to be 2-4°C at night, 6-9°C in the daytime in Absheron, 2-4°C at night, 7-9°C in the daytime in Baku.

On January 31, weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan. At night and in the morning fog in some places is expected. West wind will blow, occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 3°C of frost to +2°C at night, 6-11°C in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C of frost at night, 2-7°C in the daytime.