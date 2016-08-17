Temperature in Baku will be 35 C, in regions - 38 C

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on August 18 north wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 22-26 C, 31-36 C in the daytime, in Baku 24-26 C at night, 33-35 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 33-38 in the daytime, in the mountains 15-20 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 70-80 % at night, 35-45 % in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhanı, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 25-26 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov - 27-28 C.

According to the medical-meteorological prognosis, on August 18-19 hightemperature discomfort in Absheron peninsula will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.