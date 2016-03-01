Temperature in Azerbaijan will reach 21 degrees

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources tomorrow in the evening and morning, weather is expected to be foggy in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6+8 at night, +12+17 C in the daytime, in Baku +6+8 C at night, +13+15 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the morning fog and drizzle in the evening and morning is expected.

South wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be +6+11 C at night, +16+21 C in the daytime, in the mountains +1+6 C at night, +11+16 C in the daytime.