Strong wind will blow - WARNING

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on April 21, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless. Mist, drizzle will be observed on some places in the morning. Mild south wind will occasionally intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be 8-12 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 17-22 in the daytime, 8-10 in Baku at night, 19-21 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 760 mm Hg from 765. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-55% in daytime.

According to the warning, strong north-west and north wind will blow on Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 22 in daytime. The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog predicted on some places at night and in the morning, mist will be observed in eastern regions. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

Ten temperature will be 7-12 degrees of heat at night, 22-27 in the daytime, also, 3-8 degrees of heat on the mountains at night, 10-15 in the daytime.

The ecologists warn that west and north-west wind occasionally intensify on some places from April 21 daytime to April 25.