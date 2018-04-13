Strong wind will blow in Baku, temperature to drop 7 C - WARNING

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for weekend was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 14, the weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, and rain is expected in some places in the morning and evening. North-west wind will blow and will occasionally intensify.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be + 7+9 C at night, +12+15 C in daytime, in Baku +7+9 C at night, +12+14 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 mm mercury column to 766 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Lightning and intermittent rain are expected in some regions of Azerbaijan, ecologists predict snow in mountainous areas on April 14. Rainfall will change with heavy rains in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas.

Temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime, in mountains 1-6 C at night and 7-12 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, temperature’s drop in the background of strong windfall winds from 14 to 15 April and prevailing damp weather conditions may create anxiety in meteo-sensitive people.

The ministry warns that the north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 14-15. Temperature will drop by 4-7 degrees in comparison with previous days.