Strong wind predicted in Baku on July 4

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 4 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that, variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 4. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify in the evening. Air temperature will be +22+25°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is likely to be. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime in mountains.