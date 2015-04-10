Strong north-westerly wind expected on Saturday in Baku

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast announced in Azerbaijan on Saturday. Deputy Director of Hydrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy weather is expected on April 11 in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Precipitation and strong north-westerly wind is forecasted. Air temperature will be +4+6°C at night and +7+10°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions on April 11, rain is likely to be, aleet and snow are expected in mountainous areas. Growing north wind will prevail at times. Air temperature will be +3+7˚C at night and +8+13˚C in the noon; 0-5˚C in mountains at night and +1+6˚C in the noon.