Spring-like warm weather expected tomorrow in Baku

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The cloudy, gloomy, mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 13. Report informs reffering to Hydrometeorological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, mild south wind will blow.

The weather temperature is expected to be 6-10°C at night, 14-18°C during a day.

The rainless weather is expected to be in the daytime in Azerbaijani regions. Foggy weather is likely to be in some places at night and in the morning. It is also expected to rain a little in the territories of Lankaran and Astara regions, the east wind will blow.

The weather temperature is expected to be 5-10°C at night, 13-18°C during a day; in mountainous areas 0-5°C at night and 8-13°C in the daytime is expected.