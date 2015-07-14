South-east wind to blow in Baku on July 15

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 15 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Gulshad Mammadova, Deputy Director of Hydro-metrological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 15. South-east wind will blow in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +20+24°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is likely to be tomorrow, however, lightning and short-term rain are expected at night and in the evening. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +33+38°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +24+29°C in the daytime in mountains.