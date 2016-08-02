SOCAR spent 23 mln AZN in 2015 to improve environmental condition

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has spent 23.0 mln AZN in 2015 to improve the environmental condition.

Report informs, Sustainable Development Report of SOCAR says.

In 2013, this figure was 18.0 mln. AZN, in 2014 - 14.0 mln. AZN.

According to the report, besides, environmental payments to the state budget from SOCAR (Azerbaijan) in 2015 amounted to 132.5 thousand AZN. In 2013, this figure was 220,5 thousand AZN, in 2014 - 175 thousand AZN.