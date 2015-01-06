Sleet and snow expected on January 8-10

Baku. January 6. REPORT.AZ/ A sharp change in weather conditions is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 7 in the evening. North wind will strengthen, from 8 to 10 January occasional rain wet snow, snowfall is forecasted.

Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR).

On January 8 air temperature will decrease by 10-12 degrees compared to previous days. On January 8, the air temperature will be 0°C, in the evening is expected to be -2°C, on January 9 during the day will be 0°C, on 9-10 January at night it is expected to be -4°C.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, this process will begin on January 7 in the afternoon in the western regions.Until January 10, the weather will be rainy with interruptions, sleet and snow is expected, sometimes growing. Basically, in the areas of the valley of the Kura the west wind is expected to strengthen, the sharp fall in air temperature to take place .Roads to be covered with ice.