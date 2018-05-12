Snow fell in mountainous regions of Azerbaijan ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather observed from May 11 daytime till May 12 morning was announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, unstable weather observed in the territory of the country from May 11 daytime till May 12. Lightning, intermittent rainfall, it was intensive in some places, hail fell, snow fell in mountainous areas. Hail fell in Zaqatala at about 15:08.

As a result of heavy rainfall water level increased in some mountain rivers, Goranchay and Talacay rivers flooded.

Precipitation amount was 3-5 mm in the Greater Caucasus, 120 mm in Zaqatala (105% of monthly norm), 57 mm in Balakan, 51 mm in Saribash, 4-11 mm in Lesser Caucasus, 2-9 in Central-Aran districts, 3-57 mm in Qazakh-Ganja zone, 1-2 mm in Lankaran-Astara zone, 4-11 mm in Lesser Caucasus, 1-9 mm in Nakhchvan AR, 0.6 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

On May 11, air temperature was 3.5 degrees above normal in Baku, the maximum temperature was 19-24 C in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 22-27 C in Aran districts, 12-16 C in mountainous regions, and 16-21 C in Nakhchvan AR.