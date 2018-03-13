Snow depth reaches 41 cm in Shahdagh - ACTUAL WEATHER

© Report

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather in Azerbaijan from March 12 afternoon till March 13 morning was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as it was earlier reported, the weather across the country was unstable from March 12 noon until March 13 morning, occasional rain, sleet and snow were observed in some places. It was intensive in some places.

North-west wind blew and intensified in some regions.

Precipitation amount was 3-7 mm in Baku and Absheron, 3-19 mm in Lankaran-Astara zone, 5-24 mm in the Greater Caucasus, 3-13 in Central-Aran districts, 3-10 mm in Qazakh-Ganja zone, 2-7 mm in Lesser Caucasus and 1 mm in Nakhchvan AR.

The snow depth reached 41 cm in Shahdagh, 21 cm in Saribash, 17 cm in Khinalig, 16 cm in Giriz, 8 cm in Guba, 5 cm in Shamakhi, 3 cm in Khaltan, 2 cm in Kishchay, Rvarud and Kalavaz, 1 cm in Gabala and Goygol, 3-25 cm in mountainous areas of Guba region.