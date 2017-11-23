Snow depth reaches 22 cm in Khinalig - ACTUAL WEATHER

© Report

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather observed in Azerbaijan from November 22 daytime till 23 morning was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, unstable weather, light rain as well as heavy rain on some places, snow on mountainous and foothill regions was observed in the territory of the country from November 22 daytime till 23.

North-western wind blew, occasionally intensified on Baku and Absheron peninsula and on some regions.

Amount of precipitation made 1 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula, Zabrat, Bina, Montin, 1-42 in Lankaran-Astara zone, 2-25 in the Greater Caucasus, 6-9 in the Lesser Caucasus, 1-9 in Central Lowland districts, 1-4 in Nakhchivan AR and 1-3 mm in Gazakh-Ganja region.

Snow depth reached 22 cm in Saribash, Khinalig, 21 in Shahdagh, 6 in Gusar, 5 in Gadabay, 4 in Bashdashaghil and Altiagaj, 2 in Dashkasan and Kishchay (Sheki) and 1 cm in Guba.