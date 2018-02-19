Snow depth in Shahdagh exceeds 50 cm - ACTUAL WEATHER

© Report

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan from February 18 afternoon till February 19 morning was disclosed.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as it was earlier reported, the weather across the country was unstable from February 18 until February 19 morning, in some places sleet and snow, in separate places intensive snow were observed.

Precipitation amount was 3-32 mm in Baku and Absheron, 7-31 mm in Lankaran-Astara zone, 8-25 mm in Gazakh-Ganja zone, 4-36 mm in the Greater Caucasus, 17-29 mm in Central-Aran regions, 15-22 mm in Lesser Caucasus, and 7-21 mm in Nakhchvan AR.

The snow depth reached 53 cm in Shahdagh, 21 cm in Dashkasan, 20 cm in Gadabay, 17 cm in Bash Dashaghil (Shaki), 16 cm in Altiaghaj, 15 cm in Goygol, 14 cm in Kishchay, 12 cm in Rvarud, 11 cm in Lerik, 10 cm in Kurmukchay-Ilisu (Qakhbash), 8 cm in Ismayilli, Sadibas, 6 cm in Kalvaz, 5 cm in Shamakhi, 4 cm in Aghdara, 3 cm in Shahbuz, Shamkir and Gabala, 2 cm in Ganja, 1 cm in Shaki, Maraza and Qusar, in mountainous areas of Guba - 43 cm in Khinaliq, 40 cm in Giriz, 31 cm in Laza, 21 cm in Nohurduzu, 20 cm in Qonagkand, 12 cm in Khaltan, 8 cm in Tangaalti.