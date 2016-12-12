Sharp weather change: ecologists predict rain, sleet and snow in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, mist and drizzle is predicted in some places.

Mild south-west wind will be replaced by north-west wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 3-6 C at night and 11-16 C in afternoon, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 13-15 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 754 mm mercury column will rise to 758 mm of mercury column Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 50-60% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. However, the evening will be rainy in some northern and western regions, snow is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2 to 3 degrees of frost at night, 7-12 C in daytime.

According to report after mild weather in the country, the weather terms will sharply change on December 14-15, intermittent rain, sleet and snow is expected. In some places, rainfall will be intensive. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places. The temperature will fall by 7-10 degrees compared to previous days. The roads will be icy.