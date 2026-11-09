Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Report co-authored by Azerbaijan presented at COP31

    Ecology
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 22:36
    Report co-authored by Azerbaijan presented at COP31

    The global report titled "Belém Mission to 1.5°C", co-authored by Azerbaijan, Brazil, Türkiye and Australia, has been presented at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, the Office of the Climate Representative of Azerbaijan said.

    According to Report's Turkish bureau, the main objective of the report is to support the implementation of countries' climate commitments and national adaptation plans to limit global warming to 1.5°C under the Paris Agreement.

    The document was prepared through cooperation between Azerbaijan, Brazil, Türkiye and Australia, based on a mandate given to the COP29, COP30 and COP31 presidencies during COP30 in Brazil last year.

    As part of the report's preparation, extensive consultations were held throughout 2026 with governments, international organisations, the private sector and other stakeholders. These discussions took place in various cities around the world, including Baku and Shamakhi. In addition, 148 written submissions from various countries and organisations were reviewed.

    The report outlines solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening resilience to the impacts of climate change and creating new economic opportunities in the energy, industry, agriculture, forestry, ocean, healthcare and urban development sectors.

    The official presentation of the document will take place on November 16 at a high-level event to be held in Antalya as part of COP31.

    COP31 Climate change Belem Mission to 1.5
    Azərbaycanın həmmüəllifi olduğu qlobal hesabat COP31-də təqdim olunub
    На COP31 представили доклад, подготовленный в соавторстве с Азербайджаном
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    00:04
    Photo
    Concert held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and City Day
    Cultural policy
    23:58
    Six people detained over explosion at factory in Izmir
    Region
    23:22
    Türkiye to complete troop withdrawal from Iraq's Zilkan base by end of 2026
    Other countries
    22:53
    Photo
    Series of events to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Luxembourg
    Foreign policy
    22:41
    EU seeks to strengthen digital connectivity between Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia
    Other countries
    22:36
    Report co-authored by Azerbaijan presented at COP31
    Ecology
    22:09
    US Secret Service tightens White House security after two nearby incidents
    Other countries
    21:48
    France accuses Iran of orchestrating cyberattacks on European supermarkets
    Other countries
    21:32
    Türkiye announces discovery of oil fields with reserves of 135 million barrels
    Region
    All News Feed