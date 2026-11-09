Report co-authored by Azerbaijan presented at COP31

The global report titled "Belém Mission to 1.5°C", co-authored by Azerbaijan, Brazil, Türkiye and Australia, has been presented at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, the Office of the Climate Representative of Azerbaijan said.

According to Report's Turkish bureau, the main objective of the report is to support the implementation of countries' climate commitments and national adaptation plans to limit global warming to 1.5°C under the Paris Agreement.

The document was prepared through cooperation between Azerbaijan, Brazil, Türkiye and Australia, based on a mandate given to the COP29, COP30 and COP31 presidencies during COP30 in Brazil last year.

As part of the report's preparation, extensive consultations were held throughout 2026 with governments, international organisations, the private sector and other stakeholders. These discussions took place in various cities around the world, including Baku and Shamakhi. In addition, 148 written submissions from various countries and organisations were reviewed.

The report outlines solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening resilience to the impacts of climate change and creating new economic opportunities in the energy, industry, agriculture, forestry, ocean, healthcare and urban development sectors.

The official presentation of the document will take place on November 16 at a high-level event to be held in Antalya as part of COP31.