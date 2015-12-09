Rainy weather to continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, on December 10 the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Rain predicted in some places.

North-west wind will be replaced with mild south wind.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4+6 degrees at night, +8+12 C in the daytime, in Baku +4+6 at night, +10+12 degrees in the daytime.

On December 10, weather in Azerbaijani regions is predicted to be mainly dry, but rain is expected in some eastern regions at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +1+6 C at night,+10+15 C in the daytime, in the mountains from -3 degrees to -8 C at night,+6+11 C in the daytime.