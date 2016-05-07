Rainy weather is predicted on Sunday

 Top
    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in the night and in the morning intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. Mild north wind will blow.

    The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 10-14 C at night, 18-21C in the daytime, 12-14 Cat night, 19-21 C in the daytime.

    On May 8, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Intensive rainfall is expected in some places in the evening. West wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.

