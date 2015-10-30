Rains continue in Azerbaijan, sleet and snow predicted

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow will be the rainy in some regions of Azerbaijan, sleet and snow is expected in some places.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on October 31 rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 8-10 at night, 11-13 in the daytime, in Baku 9-11 C at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions rain in some places will be intensive, as well will be replaced with snow and sleet in mountainous regions of the country. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 7-10 at night, 10-13 in the afternoon, from -2 degrees to 2 degrees in the mountains at night, 3-7 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, in the evening of October 31 to November 1 north wind in Absheron peninsula in the afternoon will increase and temperature to come down. Such weather terms will be unfavorable for some sensitive people.