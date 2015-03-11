Dry weather forecasted for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Announced weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow, on March 12. As the deputy director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula will prevail partly cloudy, sometimes cloudy weather, without precipitation. Light fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. The south wind will intensify occasionally in the noon. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night and +8+13°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather was forecasted for tomorrow. The fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. The south wind will intensify occasionally in the noon in mountainous areas. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +11+16°C in the daytime, -3+2°C at night and +5+10°C in the daytime in mountains.