Rain predicted in Azerbaijan on July 19

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 19 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told by the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Rain is expected in some places in the evening and at night. North-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +25+28°C in the daytime. +29°C temperature is expected in Baku tomorrow.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +22 +23°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +23+24°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +24 +25°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and occasional rain are expected tomorrow. Showers are likely to be in some places. Wes wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime; +11+16°C at night and +19+24°C in the daytime in mountains.