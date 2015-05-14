Baku expects rain on May 15

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 15 in Azerbaijan was announced. As the Chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report, the cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on Friday.

Rain is likely to be in some places. Mild east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +10+13°C at night and +16+21°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and rain are expected. Hail is likely to be in some places. Rain will stop in the afternoon in some western regions. West wind will blow and strengthen occasionally.

Air temperature will be +10+15°C at night and +18+23°C in the daytime; 3+8°C at night and +10+15°C in the noon.