Rain predicted in Baku on June 26

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 26 in Azerbaijan was announced. Short-term rain is expected in Baku.

As Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report, variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 26.

Short-term rain is likely to be in the first half of the day in some places of the peninsula. Mild south-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +22+26°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. However, lightning and short-term rain are likely to be in the evening and at night. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +35+40°C in the daytime; +15+20°C at night and +27+29°C in the daytime.