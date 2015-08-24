Rain is expected in Azerbaijan on August 25

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 25 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that cloudy weather and occasionally rain are expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 25. Cloudiness is likely to increase in the evening. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally. Air temperature will be +19+22°C at night and +24+28°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, while +20+22°C at night and +25+27°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightening and rain are expected. Heavy rain is likely to be in some regions. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime; +8+13°C at night and +14+19°C in the daytime in mountains.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 758 mm to 761 mm. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +23 +24°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +24+25°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +25 +26°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.