Rain is expected in some parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on the evening of November 15.

According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, weather conditions in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on Sunday are expected to be partly cloudy and generally dry. Moderate southwesterly winds will shift to strong northwesterly winds during the second half of the day.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 10-14°C at night and 16-21°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 759 mmHg to 766 mmHg, while relative humidity is expected to be 60-70%.

In Azerbaijan"s districts, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry, although intermittent precipitation is forecast to begin in some northern and western areas in the evening. Rain may intensify in isolated locations, with thunderstorms expected and snowfall possible in mountainous areas.

Fog is expected in some locations, while moderate westerly winds may occasionally strengthen. Temperatures in the regions are forecast to range between 9-14°C at night and 18-23°C during the day.

In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from 0-3°C below zero at night to 8-13°C during the day.