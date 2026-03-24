Rain expected across Azerbaijan tomorrow, locally heavy

Azerbaijan will see scattered precipitation on March 25, with some areas expecting heavy rainfall, the National Hydrometeorology Service told Report.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, skies will be partly cloudy, mostly dry, though rain is possible in some areas in the morning and evening. Moderate northwest winds are expected. Temperatures will range from 7–9°C at night to 12–17°C during the day.

Across other regions, precipitation will be variable, with locally heavy showers, thunderstorms, and hail possible; snow is expected in the mountains. Fog may develop overnight and in the morning in some areas. Winds will be moderate from the west. Nighttime temperatures will range from 7–10°C, daytime 13–18°C, with mountain temperatures ranging from 2–5°C at night to 5–10°C during the day.