Precipitation not expected tomorrow in Baku

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast announced for February 10 in Azerbaijan. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources,, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, without precipitation. The fog will be in various places. Northwest wind will blow, in the afternoon at times to strengthen. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night, +7+9°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow in the regions of Azerbaijan intermittent rain forecasted, in the upland areas will be sleet and snow.

Precipitation is not expected in the daytime in regions. West wind will blow, in some places at times to strengthen.

The weather temperature in central lowland regions will be 0+5°C at night, +8+13°C in the noon, 0+5°C in mountains at night, +2+7°C in the daytime.