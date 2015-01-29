Powers of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources expanded

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made changes in rules of protection, protection of forest fund and reforestation.

Report informs, according to the changes, state control of forest law enforcement, rational use of forest resources, forest protection from illegal logging to be implemented in the prescribed manner by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Before the changes, the state control over observance of the forest legislation, the rational use of forest resources, forest protection from illegal logging in the established procedure was carried out by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as well as its regional organizations in cooperation with the relevant authorities.