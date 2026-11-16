Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    OTS countries discuss expanding green cooperation at COP31

    Ecology
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 16:28
    OTS countries discuss expanding green cooperation at COP31

    A high-level roundtable bringing together officials responsible for environmental and climate issues from member states and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya.

    According to Report's Turkish bureau, Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Fuad Humbatov, head of the Climate Policy Department at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    He highlighted Azerbaijan's potential as a green energy hub connecting the markets of Central Asia, Türkiye and Europe. Humbatov also spoke about reforms in waste management and called for broader regional cooperation on Caspian Sea protection, water security, renewable energy and climate finance.

    Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and COP31 President Murat Kurum stressed the need for joint action by Turkic states to address shared environmental challenges, including falling water levels in the Aral and Caspian seas, melting glaciers and drought.

    OTS Secretary General Mirvokhid Azimov emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation through concrete projects, developing renewable energy capacity and establishing green energy corridors. He also highlighted the initiative to declare 2027 the Year of Environmental Protection.

    Representatives of other participating countries also presented proposals for addressing shared environmental challenges and advancing climate cooperation.

    OTS countries discuss expanding green cooperation at COP31
    OTS countries discuss expanding green cooperation at COP31
    OTS countries discuss expanding green cooperation at COP31
    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) COP31 Green energy
    Photo
    Türk dövlətləri COP31-də "yaşıl əməkdaşlığ"ın genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Страны ОТГ обсудили расширение "зеленого сотрудничества" на COP31
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:35
    Photo
    Azerbaijan shares experience in children's para sport in Kazakhstan
    Individual sports
    17:34
    Germany to continue supporting Albania's EU accession process
    Other countries
    17:23
    Baku honey fair moves to new venue, opens November 27
    AIC
    17:06
    Photo
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Individual sports
    17:00
    Use of alternative energy should become mandatory in Azerbaijan's public schools, kindergartens
    Energy
    16:57
    Ukraine says it struck oil depot in Russia's Rostov region
    Other countries
    16:47
    4 Azerbaijani, 8 Turkish citizens among crew of cargo ship BETUL 8 in distress off Bulgaria
    Other countries
    16:42
    Photo
    Mukhtar Babayev: New climate finance mechanisms need to be established
    Ecology
    16:38
    EU Council imposes additional sanctions against 12 individuals, 101 entities linked to Russia's war economy
    Other countries
    All News Feed