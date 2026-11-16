OTS countries discuss expanding green cooperation at COP31

Stay up to date with the top news!

A high-level roundtable bringing together officials responsible for environmental and climate issues from member states and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya.

According to Report's Turkish bureau, Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Fuad Humbatov, head of the Climate Policy Department at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's potential as a green energy hub connecting the markets of Central Asia, Türkiye and Europe. Humbatov also spoke about reforms in waste management and called for broader regional cooperation on Caspian Sea protection, water security, renewable energy and climate finance.

Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and COP31 President Murat Kurum stressed the need for joint action by Turkic states to address shared environmental challenges, including falling water levels in the Aral and Caspian seas, melting glaciers and drought.

OTS Secretary General Mirvokhid Azimov emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation through concrete projects, developing renewable energy capacity and establishing green energy corridors. He also highlighted the initiative to declare 2027 the Year of Environmental Protection.

Representatives of other participating countries also presented proposals for addressing shared environmental challenges and advancing climate cooperation.