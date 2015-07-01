North wind to mild in Baku on July 2

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 2 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 2.

North wind will blow and become mild in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +22+26°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is predicted. West wind will blow. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +34+39°C in the daytime; +15+20°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +23 +24°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +24+25°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +25+26°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.