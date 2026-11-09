Mukhtar Babayev: Water security is a strategic priority for Azerbaijan

Water security is a national strategic priority for Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, said at a session on water security held at the Azerbaijani Pavilion at COP31.

Report quotes him as saying a significant portion of the country's water resources originates beyond its borders, making transboundary cooperation vital.

"Baku and the Absheron Peninsula also depend on external sources of freshwater. Therefore, diversifying these supply sources is one of the key conditions for our long-term resilience," Babayev said.

He noted that the Caspian Sea desalination project, being implemented in partnership with ACWA Power under a public-private partnership model, puts this approach into practice.

"The facility will have a design capacity of 300,000 cubic metres of drinking water per day. It will provide an additional source of water for Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, reducing dependence on existing freshwater reserves. This project demonstrates how international cooperation can help advance national climate adaptation priorities. The state identifies public needs, while private investment and expertise help build the necessary infrastructure. The main goal remains unchanged – to ensure a reliable and affordable water supply for the population," he said.

According to Babayev, water security also shapes climate finance priorities: investment must be directed towards preventing water shortages and the associated risks to the population and the economy.

"I call on governments, businesses and financial institutions to support the financing of similar projects in water-stressed countries. Our goal is to ensure a reliable water supply in the face of climate change," Babayev stressed.