Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Mukhtar Babayev: New climate finance mechanisms need to be established

    Ecology
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 16:42
    Mukhtar Babayev: New climate finance mechanisms need to be established

    Access to financing must be made easier and new mechanisms developed to mobilize funding for climate action, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said at a high-level event on the Belem Mission held on the sidelines of COP31.

    According to Report's Turkish bureau, he said presenting the report that 148 written appeals had been collected following consultations conducted under the mission over the past year. The report identifies insufficient funding, limited access to technology and weak institutional capacity as the main obstacles to fulfilling climate commitments.

    Babayev also stressed the importance of reducing investment risks associated with implementing climate measures in developing countries.

    The report also recommends simplifying access to climate funds, strengthening project preparation and aligning national climate plans with investors' priorities.

    The Presidential Representative on Climate Issues recalled that COP29 had agreed on a target of providing at least $300 billion annually for climate action by 2035.

    Babayev stressed that the outcomes of the Belem Mission should continue to serve as a guide for climate action beyond COP31, while financial reforms and technological capabilities must be translated into concrete implementation mechanisms.

    Mukhtar Babayev COP31 Climate financing
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