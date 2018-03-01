 Top
    Mud volcano erupted in Baku city

    It’s last time eruption was recorded in 1988

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ An eruption occurred today in Toraghay mud volcano in Garadagh district of Baku city.

    Report was informed in the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), there are no settlements around the volcano.

    Currently, eruption and its results are being studied by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and experts is providing relevant monitoring works.

    The ministry reported that the Toraghay Mud Volcano refers to the MENR's mud volcanoes located in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula in the territory of the State Nature Reserve. So far, the volcano erupted 10 times. Last time the volcano’s eruption was recorded in 1988.

