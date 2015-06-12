 Top
    Ministry warns people over warm weather

    MENR and MES conducted trainings for forest protection engineers, foresters and fire-guards

    Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry (MENR) continues the measures to prevent fires in forests and the territories close to the border areas of the forest fund. 

    As Report was told in the Ministry, according to the joint action plan of the MENR and Ministry of Emergency Situation, trainings were conducted for forest protection engineers, foresters and fire-guards due to hot and dry weather condition and the approach of grain harvest season.

    The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources urge people to be careful with fire in nature and comply with fire safety regulations due to the hot weather condition.

