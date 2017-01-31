Ecology Ministry : Precipitations will end on February 2

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Precipitation is expected to cease on February 2.

The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that, unstable weather currently observed in country will continue today and tomorrow: "On February 2, the weather will be mainly rainless in most regions during the day. Today and tomorrow, precipitations expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will intensify in some places. On February 2, the weather will be dry".

According to the Deputy Director, the minimum temperature will be 0-4 degrees of frost and 0-2 C at noon: "Starting in the morning snow began to fall in Azerbaijan. Snow is expected to fall during the day, sometimes it will intensify. Mild north-west wind will blow."