Ecologists warn about dangerous hydro meteorological event

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on March 31, cloudy weather will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula. However, rain is expected in some places of the peninsula at night. Strong north-west wind will blow. The temperature will be +4+7 C at night, +8+13 C in the daytime, in Baku +4+6 at night, +10+12 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will increase from 761 mm Hg up to 772 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Ministry warned about dangerous hydro meteorological events. Thus, on March 31, strong north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The temperature will fall by 3-5 C compared to previous days.

Ministry warns that significant short term increase in atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula on March 31 and strong north wind will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

As for Azerbaijani regions, lightning and rain predicted in northern and western regions, sleet and snow in mountainous regions. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected. North wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be +2+7 C at night, +13+18 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2+3 C at night, +5+9 C in the daytime.