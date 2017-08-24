Ministry: Dust amount observed on Baku will fall to norm in daytime

© Report.az

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ The National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) is working operatively and conducting an observation on an atmosphere every three hours regarding dust fog in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs citing the ministry's press service, according to the data from automatic and stationary monitoring stations for air quality measurements, amount of dust on Baku and Absheron peninsula in August 23 daytime and at August 24 night was higher than norm.

The MENR states that amount of dust will fall to norm during the day due to the north-western wind entering the territory of the country.