Ministry: Activation is observed in landslide areas of Baku and Absheron

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Monitoring are being carried out in landslide areas both in Baku-Absheron and in the territory of the republic.'

Report was told by Chief Geologist of National Geological Exploration Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Alamdar Piriyev.

He said that at present, activation is not being observed in landslide areas of regions: 'We hold monitoring in certain landslide areas of Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Gadabay regions. Stability is observed in that areas. Because land is covered with snow, everywhere is iced up. Sliding can be observed in regions during pre-spring period. Because snow begins to melt during that period.

Stressing melting of snow in Baku and Absheron, expert said that due to this reason activation observed in certain regions, especially in Zigh and Bayil.