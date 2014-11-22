Ministry: 15 thousand cu m of trees cut illegally within 9 months this year

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/" By taking into consideration of the appearance of the few forests in the autumn-winter season reforestation works measures are always in the spotlight," Sector Manager of the Department of Forest Development of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Sadig Salmanov said it in his statement to Report.

The sector manager noted that appropriate measures on violators (the persons who occupy forest lands or fell trees illegally, violators of other forest legislation cases) were implemented according to the law. He also stated that a total of 15 thousand cu m of trees were cut illegally within 9 months this year. However, in comparison with last year, 25% of illegal tree felling cases decreased this year.

S.Salmanov also noted that this year was drier than last year and it affected the forests: "In 2013, fire accidents did not occur in the territory of the forest fund. However, fire accident took place in 50 ha areas this year."

He also explained the reasons of fire occurred in the territory of the forest fund. S.Salmanov said that the reasons for it were burning of straws after reaping wheat and the careless handling of fire.