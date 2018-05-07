 Top
    Minister of Ecology: "We will work closely with public"

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The innovation in the activities of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will be openness from now on”.

    Report informs, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said.

    "We will work closely with the public afterwards. There are many issues to be discussed. We will try to justify hopes for this area”, - he said.

    Regarding the expectations of the new structural reforms in the ministry, the Minister said that it is too early to speak about it: "We are still becoming familiar with the situation".

