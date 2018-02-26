Minister: Businessman shouldn’t launch construction in green areas

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The preservation of nature should not depend only on the law enforcement agencies, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, or any state officer".

Report informs, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Huseyn Baghirov told reporters.

According to him, the gang members cutting trees and putting them secretly in car are ordinary citizens: "Here we need to talk about education and values."

The minister also spoke about the damage caused by businessmen to nature. He said that a businessman should act consciously and not to work in green areas: "The ministry takes preventive measures against such cases within the framework of its authority. While it is unknown who has committed the facts, we file the issue to police. They start investigation and punish offenders."